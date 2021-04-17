Cunningham Movie Clip

Cunningham Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: CUNNINGHAM traces Merce Cunningham's artistic evolution over three decades of risk and discovery (1944–1972), from his early years as a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers.

The 3D technology weaves together Merce's philosophies and stories, creating a visceral journey into his innovative work.

A breathtaking explosion of dance, music, and never-before-seen archival material, CUNNINGHAM is a timely tribute to one of the world’s greatest modern dance artists.

Directed by Alla Kovgan Produced by Helge Albers, Ilann Girard, Alla Kovgan, Elizabeth Delude-Dix, Kelly Gilpatrick, Derrick Tseng