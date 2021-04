What the jury's decision means to those connected to the Kylr Yust trial

CASE.THINGS ARE QUIET TONIGHT AT THECOURTHOUSE THE JURY FROM SAINTCHARLES COUNTY IS NOW FREE TORETURN HOME AND AS THE VICTIMSFAMILIES RETURNED HOME.THEY LEFT KNOWING USED RECEIVETHE LARGEST SENTENCE POSSIBLE.KYLER USED TO WORE BLACK TIE INCOURT AND APPEARED MORE SOMBERTHAN IN PREVIOUS DAYS CONVICTEDOF MURDERING JESSICA RUNYON’SHE’LL FACE LIFE IN PRISON WHICHIN MISSOURI CAPS AT 30 YEARS AND15 YEARS IN THE MANSLAUGHTERCONVICTION FOR CAR CAPETSKY.CARA CARA WAS SUCH A CAREFREELOVING.LOYAL PERSON.I MEAN SHE WAS LOYAL TO HERFRIEND.SHE WAS OILED TO HER FAMILY.I MEAN SHE WOULD HAVE DONE.ANYTHING FOR ANYBODY THE FAMILYPRESENTED PHOTOS OF WHO CARA WASA BIG SISTER A BRIGHT TEEN AYOUNG WOMAN FULL OF POTENTIAL.I NEVER UNDERSTOOD HOW PRECIOUSTHOSE MOMENTS WERE TO ME UNTILTHEY WERE GONE.SHE WAS HONEST HARD-WORKINGLOYAL AND MOST OF ALL FORGIVINGI AM SO SORRY CARA.I TRIED THE FAMILY OF JESSICARUNYON’S ALSO SHARED PHOTOS AS AFRESHMAN JESSICA LOVED MUSIC ANDBAKING BUT MOST OF ALL SHE WAS ALOVING SISTER AND DAUGHTERALWAYS HAVING THE LITTLESTMEMBER OF THE FAMILY IN HER LAP.SHE ALWAYS GREETED YOU WITH AHUG AND A KISS ON YOU.SHE SAID HI.AND SHE DID THE SAME.WHEN SHE WHEN SHE SAID GOODBYEEVERY TIME SHE WALKED IN ROOM.SHE HAD THIS SMILE.SHE HAD THIS PERSONALITY THATEVERYBODY WHO WAS NEAR HER WASLIKE THEY GRAVITATE AROUND HERYOU WERE JUST NEVER SAD.YOU WERE ALWAYS LAUGHING AND SHEWAS JUST A BEAUTIFUL SOUL.AND SHE WAS MY BEST FRIEND.IT WAS A VERY EMOTIONAL DAY INCOURT NOW IN JUNE THE JUDGE WILLDECIDE IF USED WILL SERVE BOTHTHOSE SENTENCES AT THE SAME TIMEOR ONE AFTER ANOTHER WHEN THAT’SALL FINISHED.HE WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.THAT’S THE LATES