OWENSBORO COMMUNITY TAKES STAND AGAINST CHILD ABUSE

Wevv dot com.

Kentucky is leading the nation -- in an area no one wants to be number one in.*the number of child abuse cases.

But new tonight -- the community of owensboro -- coming together to say -- enough is enough.

44news reporter valerie lyons explains -- why this one was so special.

Tables and tents -- overtaking the parking lot of owensboro's towne square mall friday -- as community members -- of all ages -- rallied together for a very important cause -- "our goal is to have a great event for our community to bring awareness."

April is child abuse awareness month -- and event organizer kristy james says -- as the number of case continue to rise in the commonwealth -- it's vital to get the word out to the community -- "child abuse prevention is so important and letting families know that there is support out there for them if they are suffering through any stress or anything like that and there is services out there and we just want to let families know that they're supported."

Last year's campaign couldn't happen because of the pandemic -- but this year -- community advocates were determined to see it through -- even if it meant changing gears -- "we were very hopeful for a good turnout for this event.

It's so great to see our children here and to be in person with them again because of the pandemic, so many things have shifted and been different."

This drive thru event may only last a few hours but for advocates and sponsors taking part say the fight against child abuse is an ongoing battle -- sigler: "kentucky is number one in the nation for child abuse so that's not something we want to be known for so we all need to, not just in the month of april but throughout the year continue that education and outreach and advocacy for our kids to keep them safe."

During the 3 and half hour event -- advocacy partners handed out resources -- as community members made their way down the line -- all taking a stand against child abuse -- in owenesboro -- vl44news.