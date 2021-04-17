Delhi under weekend restrictions amid COVID surge

Weekend restrictions in the national capital have come into effect from 10 pm of April 16.

The new measures were implemented in view of the unprecedented rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

During the weekend restrictions, only essential services will be allowed to operate.

However, those who face difficulties in movement of essential goods can call newly setup helpline number of Delhi Police, informed PRO (Public Relations Officer) Chinmoy Biswal.

"Delhi is under weekend restrictions beginning tonight.

A COVID helpline has been started for people facing difficulties in movement for essential goods and services.

Helpline set up at Police headquarters with pilot number 01123469900," Biswal told ANI.

The national capital recorded nearly 20,000 fresh infections, pushing the active cases to 61,005.