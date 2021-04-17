Pleasant Valley vs Red Bluff

We have pleasant valley (white) taking on red bluff.

The vikings strike first in this one lauching one deep down the field that's sean saise going up for the grab to give pleasant valley a seven nothing lead.

And they're not done this is ian guanzon keeping it for himself and weaving through the defense to give his team a 14 point lead.

He's signaling for the touchdown.

And they'll keep it going pleasant valley going through the air this time connecting with his man sean saise once again who will do the rest taking this one in for the touchdown.

Lets slow this one down what do you see her scott?

Pleasant valley would go on to win this one 34