New graves being dug in Bhopal as COVID-19 second wave hit India

This clip, filmed on April 16, shows a cemetery in India where new graves are being dug following a second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The crematorium and cemetery workers are trying to make room for the victims as coronavirus deaths continue to surge.

The video was shot in the city of Bhopal, set in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

This is one of the most affected areas by the pandemic.

With an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths, the cemetery and crematorium are running out of space.

Authorities are now working on developing a new extended cemetery in the region.