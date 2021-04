Lalu Yadav gets bail, may walk out of prison | Oneindia News

Jharkhand High Court granted RJD supremo Lalu Yadav bail in the Dumka treasury case, he may now walk out of prison; India's Covid caseload rose to 1.45 crore with 2,34,692 fresh infections - the sharpest-ever daily spike; BMC Mayor said a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation in Mumbai.

All this and more news at 2 pm.

#LaluYadav ##CovidCrisis #Lockdown