Happy Birthday, Victoria Beckham!

Victoria Caroline Beckham turns 47 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the fashion designer.

1.

She is famously known for being Posh Spice, a member of the Spice Girls.

2.

Beckham launched her own fashion label, Victoria Beckham, in 2008.

3.

She was inspired to pursue singing after watching ‘Fame.’.

4.

She auditioned for the role of Lara Croft for the film, ‘Tomb Raider.’.

5.

Beckham’s favorite movie is ‘Grease.’.

