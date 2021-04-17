Candlelight vigil held for Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright outside Illinois State Capitol

This video shows a candlelight vigil for Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright, being held outside the Illinois State Capitol, in the city of Springfield, United States.

The ceremony was organised to remember other victims of police shooting as well, including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

A Black Lives Matter banner was hung by the Abraham Lincoln Statue.

This clip was recorded on April 15.