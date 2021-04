'Respect weekend curfew,' appeals Delhi Police Commissioner

The national capital is observing first day of the weekend lockdown due to continuous surge in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that the force is enforcing the weekend curfew strictly and successfully.

He said that police is lodging cases against the curfew violators.

"I appeal to the people to respect the curfew and stay at home.

You can stay safe by staying at home," suggested Delhi CP.

Delhi has reported 19,486 new COVID-19 cases on April 16.