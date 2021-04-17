Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan earns support of Pakistan Army: Human rights activist

2021A Pakistani born human rights defender, Baseer Naveed, has said that radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) enjoys the backing of the Pakistan army.

TLP continues to hold Pakistan to ransom since after the arrest of its party Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on April 12.

Police used firing, tear gas shells and chemical water on TLP protesters.

Many policemen and TLP supporters were killed during the violent clashes.

TLP is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan.

It has been demanding expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.

TLP is opposing publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Pakistan interior ministry recently issued notification to declare TLP as a proscribed organization.

It said that the government "has reasonable grounds to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism".