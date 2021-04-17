This video shows a sign at Paddington train station in London encouraging people to join the one-minute silence for Prince Philip on the day of his funeral.
London Paddington Station to observe one-minute silence for Prince Philip
The sign says: "Today is the funeral of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
You are welcome to join us as we take part in the national one-minute silence at 15.00".
The clip was filmed on 16 April.