London Paddington Station to observe one-minute silence for Prince Philip

This video shows a sign at Paddington train station in London encouraging people to join the one-minute silence for Prince Philip on the day of his funeral.

The sign says: "Today is the funeral of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

You are welcome to join us as we take part in the national one-minute silence at 15.00".

The clip was filmed on 16 April.