Delivery Truck Hits Basketball Hoop and Birdbath in Person's Driveway While Backing Up

A delivery truck entered a person's driveway to turn the vehicle around.

However, the driver ends up hitting the basketball hoop while reversing.

While pulling forward, he also takes out a birdbath installed along the drive path.

The driver climbed down, delivered the package, and left without picking up the birdbath or leaving an apology note.