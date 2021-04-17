Religious activities, election polls should happen in restricted manner: AIIMS Director

Speaking on the COVID situation in the country, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on April 17 said that lot of religious activities happening in India and the same time elections are also going on, balance need to be maintained.

"This a time when a lot of religious activities are happening in our country and polls are also underway.

We must understand lives are also important.

We can do this in a restricted manner so that religious sentiment is not hurt and COVID appropriate behaviour can be followed," Guleria said.