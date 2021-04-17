Delhi weekend curfew: Police commissioner urges people to stay at home

Life in the national capital has come to a halt as the city grappling with soaring COVID-19 cases observed weekend curfew, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealing to people to adhere to the restrictions.

The weekend curfew aimed at breaking the chain of spiraling coronavirus infections was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urged people to respect weekend lockdown.

Shrivastava said that action is being taken against those who are roaming outside without any reason.

Watch the full video for more details.