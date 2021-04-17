Remembering Prince Philip

CBS2's Ian Lee reports from Windsor Castle as the world says a final farewell to Prince Philip.
Watch complete coverage starting at 9:30 a.m.
Saturday on CBS2.
This clip shows the atmosphere in Windsor on the day of Prince Philip's funeral. People are gathering on the streets to remember..
Prince Philip only died last week, but he's been preparing for his funeral for 16 years, with a personally designed Land Rover