Saturday, April 17, 2021

Cute post box outside Windsor Castle in tribute to Prince Philip

This clip shows a cute post box outside Windsor Castle on the day of Prince Philip's funeral.

The post box features knitted puppets of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

The footage was filmed on Saturday (April 17).

