Indianapolis police identify gunman in FedEx shooting as 19-year-old Indiana man

Police scoured a Fedex facility in Indianapolis and searched the suspected gunman’s home Friday looking for a motive for the latest mass shooting to rock the U.S., as family members of the eight victims spent agonizing hours awaiting word on their loved ones.

A gunman killing eight fedex workers inside an indianpolis fedex facility... before killing himself.

It's the nation's deadliest shooting since 10 people were killed at a colorado grocery store last month.

Mayor joe hogsett/ indianapolis: "what we are left with this morning is grief."

For at least the forty-fifth time in the span of a month-- a community rocked by a mass shootingmayor joe hogsett/ indianapolis: "grief for the families of those killed, grief for the employees who have lost their co-workers, and grief for the many americans struggling to understand how tragedies like this continue to occur"at least 8 people are dead and multiple injured after a gunman opened fire at an indianapolis fedex facility late thursday night.the gunman -- also dead, police say, after taking his own life.

Deputy chief craig mccartt indianapolis metropolitan police: "this individual has since been identified as 19- year-old brandon hole.

Fedex officials have confirmed that mr. hole was an employee at the facility."paul keenan/fbi special agent in charge: "many asked what the motive of the shooting was and since 12 hours since the shooting, it would be premature to speculate on that motivation."

Families and friends reuniting with the surviviors, after spending the overnight hours trying to get information about their loved ones -- as many employees did not have their cell phones on them while working inside.

In washington, president joe biden ordering flags to half staff as his administration confronts yet another mass shooting vice president kamala harris: "there is no question that this violence must end and we are thinking of the families that lost their loved ones."in indianapolis, i'm darryl forges.

The names of the eight victims killed... besides the suspected gunmen... were recently released by the marion county coroner's office.

The victims range in ages from 19 years old to 74.four of the eight victims members of the sikh community.the names of the other victims are not being released.

Indianapolis police have released a photo of the 19- year-old gunman named as the shooter.brandon hole was a former employee of fed-ex.the f-b-i says in march of last year, hole's mother told police her son might attempt "suicide by cop."soon after -- police seized a shotgun at hole's home, and placed him on an immediate mental health temporary hold.

A subsequent f- b-i interview of hole in april 20-20 did not find a criminal violation.

Federal agents searched an indiana home in connection with hole.w-t-h-r reports is the home of hole which is on the far east side of indianapolis friday..

In the video-- you can see agents removing computer equipment and more from the house.

Family and friends of those eight victims of the shooting are in grief tonight.the shooting shocking a neighborhood... and co-workers of the eight killed.

Our sarah lehman spoke with one current fedex employee... who was outraged to see such a tragedy happen at his workplace.

3 it's something no one ever expects to happen in their city.

"i never in a million years thought that there would be a shooting where i work" d.j.

Boyles has been working at the fed ex facility in indianapolis for almost 5 years now.

He says it's a job that's brought him some of the most important people in his life.

"i've been able to make a family at fed-ex with the people that i love" i met boyles out at the facility.

He was trying to get answers from officials about what happened and who was killed he did learn one woman who he was very close to... is one of the victims. "one of my good friends who i turly loved here was one of the people and it really hurts because she was one of the nicest people i've ever met in my life.

She would give you the shirt off her back for 3 absolutely anybody."

He says he's simply heartbroken "it hurt me so like really, it shattered me!"

Officials say there is still no clear motive.

They say the investigation could go on for days.

Reporting in indianapolis im sarah lehman> some indiana state representatives responding to the shooting on twitter.

Indiana senator mike braun tweeting -- our hearts are mourning for the individuals who've senselessly lost their lives... alll of their loved ones and their co-workers... governor holcomb releasing a statement saying he's shaken by the mass shooting...saying quote --in times like this... words like justice and sorrow fall short in resopnse for those senselessly taken.

President joe biden called the u-s mass shootings a quote "national embarrassment"while speaking at the white house this afternoon... urging congress to push forward on bipartisan gun control legislation.

President biden ordered the flags over the white house to fly at half-staff "as a mark of respect for the victims".flags at the indiana courthouse will be lowered to half staff from now until april 20th.

Senate majority leader chuck schumer has vowed to take gun control measures to the floor...he tweeted earlier today in part quote...the senate will act to address this epidemic in america.

I will bring legislation to prevent gun violence to the senate floor for a