Tips on dealing with trauma after Indianapolis FedEx facility mass shooting

After another senseless mass shooting, many Fort Wayne residents are having a talk they’ve never had before.

A conversation about mental health.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist reports how mental health experts say you can treat those concerns.

Americans woke up to another mass shooting this morning many of them probably wondering why lisa smith, the executive director of mental health america of northeast indiana says just because a person may struggle with their mental health...it doesnt mean they're dangerous.

"a lot of times we think of mass shootings is caused by someone with a serious mental illness and that really isn't the case.

We want to make sure that people know that a mental illness is not a predictive condition in which it would cause someone to take action."licensed clinical social worker linda hartley, says although there is a lot of trauma visible to us today, we should not desesitize ourselves to the pain.

"my one concern is that we've had so many what people say it's so awful and then just push it aside."

Smith says we have to take inventory of what we're experiencing while living through a global pandemic."we want to make sure that we're really aware of how we are feeling.

What our emotions tied to this shooting?"

Therapist sharon miley with life works counseling says putting things into perspective is key.

"all of this other stuff is outside of our control which can feed into anxiety.

So, what can i control?

Ok."

Instead of making assumptions about those who may be struggling with mental health, miley says just ask.

"we don't want to just assume that everyone is feeling the same way we're feeling so just ask them if there is anything that they need?"

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist fox 55 news.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a mental health crisis or need to talk things through, you're encouraged to text the crisis text line at six-seven-eight...six-