Late Tamil actor Vivek accorded full state honours in Chennai

Tamil actor-comedian Vivek, who died on the morning of April 17 due to cardiac arrest, was accorded full state honours with 72 guns salute in Chennai.

Large numbers of people were present at the crematorium to pay their last respect.

He worked in more than 200 films and also received prestigious Padma Shri award.

He died at the age of 59 in Chennai.