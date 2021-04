Chennai hospital invents low-cost COVID-19 detection device

A Chennai-based hospital invented unique way to diagnose COVID-19.

With the help of NanoScience, KJ Hospital Research and Postgraduate Centre invented low-cost COVID detecting device.

KJ COVID-19 tracker is a small equipment which resembles a normal human hand.

It detects millivolt electricity when a person put his hand on the device.

The whole process takes 3-7 seconds only.

The overall efficiency rate of the KJ COVID -19 tracker is 98.2%.