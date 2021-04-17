Sonia Gandhi asks Centre to lower COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility to 25

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi asked Centre to lower the COVID vaccine age eligibility to 25 and above.

"India has already exported nearly 6.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries.

Considering the highest infection rate in the world in our own country, shouldn't vaccine export be held back and priority given to our citizens?

Government must reconsider its priority for vaccine candidates by reducing the immunisation eligibility age to 25 and also to those young people with at-risk health disorders like asthma, angina, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases," questioned Congress president.