Covid 2nd wave | Who's to blame, & the way forward: Harsh Vardhan responds

After a comparative lull for a few months, the Covid virus seems to have returned with much more virulence.

India is detecting more than double the number of daily cases than seen during the peak last year.

Meanwhile, mass gatherings like political rallies and the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have added to worries.

The government however, is still keeping vaccination limited to those aged 45 years and above.

As pressure on the healthcare system increases, many state governments have claimed shortage of oxygen, vaccines, and key drugs.

In this backdrop, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan joins Kumkum Chadha to analyse the situation so far, and shed light on the government's strategy going forward.