UK falls silent to remember Duke of Edinburgh

People across the UK have observed a minute’s silence for the Duke of Edinburgh in unison with mourners at his funeral.As members of the royal family fell silent at 3pm at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, members of the public across the country – and Prime Minister Boris Johnson – did the same.
Boris Johnson joins national minute of silence for the Duke of Edinburgh
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson observes the national minute of silence for the Duke of Edinburgh at Chequers, his country residence.The Prime..