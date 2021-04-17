Sara jets off to vacay with mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood celebrities were seen in and around Mumbai.

Actor Sara Ali Khan was seen along with her mom Amrita Singh at Mumbai airport.

The duo jet off to spend vacations in Maldives.

Actor Sunny Leone also spotted at the airport.

She kept her airport look casual as she flew to Kochi.

Wearing mask, actress Tamannaah Bhatia also got papped at the airport.

She will be next seen in Telugu film 'F3'.

'Kukoo'-famed Kubra Sait spotted in Bandra.

She played the character of 'Kukoo' in Netflix series 'Sacred Games'.