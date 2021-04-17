Super Saturday! Londoners hit pubs as temperatures soar on first weekend since lockdown rules were eased

Pub-goers in London soaked up the sun in beer gardens on Saturday (April 17) after coronavirus restrictions eased across England.

Pub-goers in London soaked up the sun in beer gardens on Saturday (April 17) after coronavirus restrictions eased across England.

Video shows revellers enjoying an alfresco booze-up at a pub beer garden in north London, singing a version of the Neil Diamond-penned ‘60s pop classic “I’m a Believer” as some stood on tables.

Further footage shows a topless man cheered on by crowds as he swam in the King's Cross part of Regent's Canal, which goes through an area just north of central London.

A mini-heatwave hit parts of the UK this weekend, sending temperatures into the high teens only days after snow and freezing temperatures hit parts of the country.

On April 12, COVID-19 restrictions eased in England, allowing citizens to meet outdoors in pubs or cafes in groups of six.