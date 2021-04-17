Pub-goers in London soaked up the sun in beer gardens on Saturday (April 17) after coronavirus restrictions eased across England.
Super Saturday! Londoners hit pubs as temperatures soar on first weekend since lockdown rules were eased
Video shows revellers enjoying an alfresco booze-up at a pub beer garden in north London, singing a version of the Neil Diamond-penned ‘60s pop classic “I’m a Believer” as some stood on tables.
Further footage shows a topless man cheered on by crowds as he swam in the King's Cross part of Regent's Canal, which goes through an area just north of central London.
A mini-heatwave hit parts of the UK this weekend, sending temperatures into the high teens only days after snow and freezing temperatures hit parts of the country.
On April 12, COVID-19 restrictions eased in England, allowing citizens to meet outdoors in pubs or cafes in groups of six.