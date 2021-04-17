Kill the Bill protesters march through London on national "day of action" against proposed policing bill

Protesters marched through central London on Saturday (April 17) against a new proposed bill that would enforce stricter rules on protests.

Marchers chanted "kill the bill" and "we've got to get rid of the rich" as they travelled through the capital's streets.

The demonstration finished at Parliament Square where some broke out into dance as the evening approached.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Prince Philip was being held at Windsor Castle.