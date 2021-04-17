Blake Shelton On Collaborating With Gwen Stefani

Ahead of the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, Blake Shelton celebrates his nomination for Musical Event of the Year for his duet with his fianceé Gwen Stefani.
Plus, he shares what's in store for his performance of his first hit "Austin".
Blake Shelton épousera-t-il Gwen Stefani sous peu?