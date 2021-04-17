Apple may launch new iPad Pro alongside Apple Pencil 3, AirPods3 next week

Tech giant Apple may launch the new iPad Pro models alongside the Apple Pencil 3, and AirPods 3 soon.

Mashable cited a Chinese insider as he has fuelled the fire with what he claims to be images of the AirPods 3.

He also shared that Apple is preparing to release the product and that clients can look forward to it.

Apple is also facilitating an event on April 20, where the company is speculated to launch the new iPad Pro models.

Per Mashable, the Chinese insider, who goes by the name 'Uncle Pan Pan', purported images of the 'AirPods 3' on Chinese micro-blogging site 'Weibo'.

The picture shows a plan that is nearer to the AirPods Pro than the standard AirPods, however, cut-outs for sensors and noise flow.

The tipster claims that the AirPods 3 and Apple Pencil (third-generation) are being readied for release.

The insider didn't give a delivery date or timeline for the AirPods 3 and the third-age Apple Pencil.

As per reports, people may see one to be these products ahead of schedule as the April 20 event, yet nothing is confirmed as of now.

A recent leak had suggested that the next Apple Pencil may have a glossy finish and a detachable nib.

Previously, it was hinted that the next-gen Apple Pencil may get changeable tips.

Mashable detailed that last month, Apple investigator Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the AirPods 3 are not ready for mass production yet, and may launch sometime in Q3 2021.