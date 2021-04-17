Thomas Tuchel delighted with Chelsea display as they reach FA Cup final

Thomas Tuchel was as delighted by Chelsea reaching the FA Cup final as the manner of his side’s display after ending Manchester City’s quadruple quest.Just days after both sides progressed to the Champions League semi-finals, the Blues came out on top at an empty Wembley to set up a clash against Southampton or Leicester next month.City looked tired and disjointed having made eight alterations for Saturday’s semi-final, with Hakim Ziyech’s second-half strike enough to secure Chelsea a deserved 1-0 win against the runaway Premier League leaders.