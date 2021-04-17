Delhi Police on vigil to enforce weekend curfew

The national capital is reeling under COVID pandemic as it reported over 24,000 new COVID-19 cases on April 17 amid weekend curfew.

Delhi has already surpassed Mumbai in becoming the worst-hit city due to COVID.

Delhi Police has been actively patrolling for successful implementation of the new guidelines.

Government had issued e-passes for movement of essential services.

Weekend curfew has been implemented to break the chain of transmission.

Other curbs including night curfew will remain in place till April 30.