Delhi Police on vigil to enforce weekend curfew

The national capital is reeling under COVID pandemic as it reported over 24,000 new COVID-19 cases on April 17 amid weekend curfew.
Delhi has already surpassed Mumbai in becoming the worst-hit city due to COVID.
Delhi Police has been actively patrolling for successful implementation of the new guidelines.
Government had issued e-passes for movement of essential services.
Weekend curfew has been implemented to break the chain of transmission.
Other curbs including night curfew will remain in place till April 30.