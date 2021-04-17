Despite limited resources, JandK girl cracks bank exam

There is a famous saying, "Where there is a will, there is a way." This has been proved to be true by Pallavi Sharma from Jib Village of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite belonging to a lower middle class family with limited resources, Pallavi has cracked the JandK Bank PO (probationary officers) exam.

While narrating her story, Pallavi told ANI that if not for Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Programme, she wouldn't have been able to complete her B Tech.

She credited her parents for her success and also appealed to youth to not let hardships demotivate them.