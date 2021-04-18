U.S. PARALYMPICS CYCLING COMPETITION STARTS IN HUNTSVILLE

The athletes are trying to qualify for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Happening now-- athletes from across the courntry are in huntsville competing in the paralympic cycling open.

However one of the athlete's didn't have too travel very far to get here.

Waay 31's olivia schueller introduces us to an athlete who hopes to make her way from homewood alabama to tokyo japan.

Olivia how'd she do?

Marie, jennifer schuble raced here earlier today.

She is a three-time para-olympian.

She says the home course definitely gave her an advantage.

On the first day of racing, she took a home a gold medal.

Time trials took place all day.

Athletes raced against the clock to try and earn their personal best time.

Schuble says she's hoping to make it to belgium.

That's the next step in qualifying for the paralympic games.

Jennifer schuble, paralympic athlete will see what happens.

Anything can happen in a roadrace.

I mean i hope i do really well but road racing is a different animal because you're in a pack and anything can happen.

All of the athletes that participate here are hoping tokyo japan is their final destination.races begin tomorrow at eight thirty a-m.

Reporting live in huntsville, olivia schueller waay 31