Open book exams for UG and PG students: MP Higher Education Minister

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav informed that open-book exams will be held for final year students of Under Graduate and Post Graduate programmes.

"Amid increasing COVID cases, there will be open-book exams for final year students of UG and PG, just like it was during 1st and 2nd-year exams. There won't be any exam in college.

We expect to continue with normal routine in July." COVID cases are on uphill in Madhya Pradesh.

Currently there are 63,889 active cases in the state.