5K run for charity in Las Vegas

ACTION NEWS LIVE AT 11.SOME LAS VEGAS LOCALS"ROCK THE SOCKS" FOR RONALDMCDONALD HOUSE.THEY HELD THEIR 17THANNUAL "RUNNIN’ FOR THE HOUSE 5KRUN AND FUN WALK" TODAY.WHILE SEVERAL RAN INPERSON AT FLOYD LAMB PARK...OTHERS JOINED VIRTUALLY -DOING THE 5-K AT SEPERATELOCATIONS.MONEY RAISED DURING THEEVENT WILL HELP RONALD MCDONALDHOUSE GIVE THE FAMILIES OF SICKCHILDREN A PLACE TO STAY WHENTHEY ARE GETTING TREATMENT OUTOF TOWN.AD LIBLET’S CHECK IN WITH 13