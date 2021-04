GoBike Buffalo hosts mobile repair shops

GoBike Buffalo says they'll host more throughout the summer.

FROM NASA.IT WAS A ONE STOPSHOP FOR PEOPLEWHO GET AROUNDON TWO WHEELS.GOBIKE BUFFALOTEAMING UP WITHTHE LEXINGTO CO-OP TODAY.YOU GET SOMEGROCERIES WHILEYOUR BIKE GETSFIXED.GOBIKE BUFFALOSETUP A MOBILEREPAIR SHOPOUTSIED THEHERTEL AVENUEGROCERY STOREMAKING SMALLFIXES FOR FREE.THIS WON'T BE THEONLY SATURDAYGOBIKE BUFFALOWILL BE OUT ANDABOUT, READY TOFIX UP A BICYCLE.WE'LL BE, NEXTWEEK WE'LL BE ATTHE ELMWOODLOCATION OF THECO-OP, THELEXINGTON CO-OP.WE'LL BE THEREFROM 5-7 DOINGFREE REPIARS, ANDTHEN WE'LL BEEVERYWHERE ALLSUMMER.

KEEP ANEYE OUT FOR OURFACEBOOK AND OURWEBSITE FORLOCATIONS, BUTWE'LL BE OUT ANDABOUT.GOBIKE BUFFALOWAS ALSOACCEPT