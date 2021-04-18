KWC Battles Walsh on Senior Day

The panthers first three games ... it was not the spring kentucky wesleyan football fans had hoped for ... winless through the panthers first three games ... ............. this afternoon ... k-w-c looked to change their fortunes around against equally winless walsh ... to steele stadium ... where it was senior day ... and head coach craig yeast wanted to send his vets off in style ... ................ the wesleyan defense appeared up to the challenge in this one ... midway through the first quarter ... they corral the walsh sweep ... then #26 corrals the fumble while staying in- bounds ... ............... however the panther offense ... without a true quarterback ... struggled mightily ... late first quarter ... the botched snap ... receiver- turned-q-b chauncey greer gets trapped in the endzone ... fumbles ... and walsh recovers for the touchdown ... ............... down 7-0 greer attempts to atone ... launching a bomb to apollo alum peyton peters ... who makes the great grab ... but the drive goes nowhere from there ... .............. finally ... late in the first half ... 3rd and 18 from the 48 yard line ... greer launches a missile down field ... it's a 50-50 ball ... colby barnes eventually is awarded the tying score ... and wesleyan goes into halftime with the lead ... but walsh scores 17 unanswered in the second half ... and k-w-c falls 24-14 ... the season ends next week on the road at lake erie ... to the college diamonds ...