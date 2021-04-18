swamp stomp
Runners put their feet to the mud today for the 20-21 annual swamp stomp.
This took place at hawthorn park.
Folks could do the 5 or 4 mile run and the kiddos got to participate in a 1 mile walk.
This is the first run of their club race series this year.
Covid-19 canceled a lot of their races last year so they're happy they get to come together again.
"our in-person events is really where we get to communicate with each other be club members and celebrate running as a club."
The wabash the wabash valley runners was also designated as a runners friendly community.
