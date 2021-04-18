Wthitv.com.

Runners put their feet to the mud today for the 20-21 annual swamp stomp.

This took place at hawthorn park.

Folks could do the 5 or 4 mile run and the kiddos got to participate in a 1 mile walk.

This is the first run of their club race series this year.

Covid-19 canceled a lot of their races last year so they're happy they get to come together again.

"our in-person events is really where we get to communicate with each other be club members and celebrate running as a club."

The wabash the wabash valley runners was also designated as a runners friendly community.

This event was presented by