Rajasthan Weekend Curfew: Strict checking by police, violators fined

With lockdown imposed in Jodhpur to curb the COVID spread till 5 am Monday.

Police were strict in checking the vehicular movement around the city and fined those who were found violating guidelines.

All non-essential movement of individuals is prohibited.

Police Commissioner, Jose Mohan said, "There're 30 pickets in the city to check unnecessary movement (of people).

During this 60-hour lockdown, if people violate guidelines, action will be taken against them."