Watch: Indian Navy divers recover 3 fishermen’s bodies off Mangaluru coast

Bodies of three missing fishermen were recovered by an Indian Navy vessel during a search operation on April 16.

INS Nireekshak was deployed with navy divers for rescue operations.

A fishermen boat collided with a foreign cargo vessel off Mangaluru coast.

Search for the fishermen has been on for the last four days.

Vessels and choppers of the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and coastal security police have been part of the search.

"The naval divers after extensive diving (at depth of 150 metres) throughout the day recovered the bodies at about 8 pm today", a Defence spokesman said.

