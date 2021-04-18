Mocs series with No. 1 Oklahoma canceled

Spartans load the bases.

Mocs pitcher hannah wood pulled after 6 and 2 thirds.

=== spartans had their way with the bullpen.

Makenna matthijs scores off a kailey snell error at short.

Mocs able to stop the second run.

But this inning is far from over.

=== kayleigh willis scoots a ground through the left side.

Scores jasmine palmer.

=== next at bat, jordan gontram drops a beaut to center.

That'll bring another in.

A 5-run 7th for the spartans to win 6-3.

Frank reed: "you stay with her and you get beat, everybody says, 'why didn't you take her out?'

And you take her out and we get beat and everybody says, 'why didn't you stay with her?'

So who knows.

I mean, i've been making these calls a lot of years.

You get them right sometimes you look like a hero.

Get them wrong other times and you look like a zero.