Black Lives Matter rally happens on Las Vegas Strip

MESSAGE - THAT BLACK LIVESMATTER IS MORE THAN JUST AHASHTAG.((SOT))Desiree Smith"We’re going to do more thantweeting, more than sharing onsocial media, we’re going totake it to the streets"DESIREE SMITH - LEADING THERALLY TO STAND UP FOR BLACKLIVES LOST - AT THE HANDS OFPOLICE.((SOT))Desiree Smith"We know to take down the commonenemy which is white supremacywe have to do it together, wehave to unite"IN FRONT OF THE BELAGIOFOUNTAINS - SOME - TAKING CHALK- TO WRITE OUT THEIR PAIN ANDFRUSTRATIONS.THE GROUP THEN MARCHING NORTHALONG THE Las Vegas STRIP.*NATS*THIS RALLY - ON THE HEELS OF AMAJOR VERDICT.THE PROSECUTION AND DEFENSERESTED THEIR CASES THIS WEEK -INTHETRIAL OF DEREK CHAUVIN - THEFORMER MINNEAPOLIS POLICEOFFICERS WHO WASCHARGED WITH THE MURDER OFGEORGE FLOYD.

ON MONDAY -CLOSING ARGUMENTSBE MADE AND THEN THE JURY WILLDELIBERATE - ON WHETHER TO FINDCHAUVIN GUILTY.((SOT))Desiree Smith"They will continue killing usif we don’t stand up and fightback"DESIREE SAYS THIS RALLY IS TOSTAND IN SOLIDIARITY WITH THEFAMILY OF DAUNTE WRIGHT - A 20YEAR OLD BLACK MAN WHOWAS SHOT AND KILLED BY A POLICEOFFICER DURING A ROUTINE TRAFFICSTOP - ALSO IN MINNESOTA.That officer saying she intendedto use a taser but mistakenlygrabbed her gun.Wrights DEATH - PROMOTEDPROTESTS ACROSS THE NATION.((SOT))Desiree Smith"Daunte Wright looks like one ofmy brothers, one of my cousins.It’s seeing my face in him, likehow many more times"((LL TAG))METRO POLICE OFFICERS WERE OUTHERE ALL NIGHT - THEY GOT OUTHERE BEFORE IT EVEN BEGAN.THINGS TONIGHT REMAINED PEACEFULAC 13 AN.IN RESPONSE TO POLICEVIOLENCE, PROTESTS ACROSS THECOUNTRY TONIGHT..DEMONSTRATIONS CONTINUINGIN MINNEAPOLIS AND CHICAGO...CHICAGO ACTIVISTS NOWCALLING FOR CHARGES AGAINST ANOFFICER WHO SHOT A 13 YEAR OLDBOY.THE CALLS COME AFTER VIDEORELEASED THURSDAY SHOWS ACHICAGO POLICE OFFICER FATALLYSHOOTING ADAM TOLEDO...SPARKING AN OUTPOURING OFGRIEF AND OUTRAGE.THE VIDEO SHOWS THEOFFICER SHOOTING THE BOY LESSTHAN A SECOND AFTER HE DROPPED AHANDGUN....TOLEDO’S HANDS WEREEMPTY AND RAISED WHEN THE VIDEOSHOWS THE OFFICER FIRE THE SHOTINTO HIS CHEST.LEGAL EXPERTS THIS WEEKENDSPECULATING THE VIDEO MAY NOT BEENOUGH FOR THE OFFICER TO BECHARGED...OTHERS SPECULATING A JURYCOULD DEC