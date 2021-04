Woman spent £10k turning her home into a pink palace

Meet the woman who splashed out £10k turning her home into a pink palace - complete with matching dog bedrooms and a pink motorbike for her fiancé.

Maria Alison, 29, has spent the last two years decorating her modest Sunderland semi-detached house that she bought in May 2019 almost entirely pink.

The pink-obsessed woman began her colour coordinated journey when her Stepdad, Michael Heslop, 64, gifted her a pink kettle and toaster at her engagement party in May 2019.