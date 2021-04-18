Salisbury poisoning suspects 'linked' to Czech explosion

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK “stands in full support of our Czech allies” after authorities in the country said they were hunting two men whose passports match the names of the suspects in the Salisbury Novichok attack.On Saturday, Czech police published photos of two foreign citizens who visited the country in 2014 and asked the public for any information about them.The two were using Russian passports and were identified as Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43.It came as the Czech Republic said it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats who it had identified as spies in a case related to a huge ammunition depot explosion in the town of Vrbetice in 2014.