'Tory sleaze is back and it's bigger than ever'

Labour MP Rachel Reeves has slammed former Prime Minister David Cameron for working in his "own private interest" during the height of the coronavirus pandemic after it was claimed Mr Cameron contacted government officials to get financial services company, Greensill Capital, access to a government-backed loan scheme.

"Tory sleaze is back and it's bigger than ever", said the Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Report by Thomasl.

