'4 people on 1 bed': Patients' relatives on ordeal at Delhi hospitals | Covid

Relatives of patients admitted to Delhi hospitals for Covid-19 treatment recounted their ordeal amid an unprecedented surge in cases.
The patients' relatives said they found admission after being rejected by multiple hospitals.
One of them claimed that 4 people were being housed on a single bed, while another stated that her relative had been asked to lie down on the floor, and was being denied food and water.
Delhi saw 25,500+ new Covid cases in 24 hours, the highest single-day surge so far.
