New Haven breaks ground on park dubbed the future ‘hub’

A new park is coming to the New Haven Community Center as soon as this fall. City officials have already broken ground.

A few shovels of dirt represent the beginning of a new haven park mayor steve mcmichael says it will have a big community impact.sm: "this is just an amazing quality of life project, not only for the city of new haven, but all of eastern allen county."this park behind the new haven community center is the latest step in the region's east allen rural revival plan.

Developers expect to finish construction by this september.

Sm: "there'll be pickleball courts, basketball courts, splash-pad, there'll be areas to exercise, and there also will be two playgrounds, which will be age specific.

And we have more dreams for the future including an ice rink and a football field."standup: the park will cost close to two million dollars with 1.7 million of that coming from state funding.

Mcmichael says he has high expectations for this project.sm: "this is going to be the hub of new haven.

I've referred to that all along.

Families are going to be drawn to this park, and this is going to be the magnet and the hub of new haven and all of eastern allen county."

Park board president leon davis and vice president tonya faupel say they're excited for the community to enjoy the final product, especially post- pandemic.tf: "it's such a great opportunity for families to get out and just enjoy time on a weekend or weekday.

And the pickleball courts, that's what you're excited about leon."the park will be free for everyone, while the city of new haven will fund the 200 thousand dollars not covered by state grants.in new haven, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

Davis says he hopes to see the park be an anchor for new haven to continue to grow around, once