FBI says it interviewed Indianapolis FedEx mass shooter last year after mother warned police

The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop,” the bureau said Friday.

Top of our webpage.

We are learning dark and disturbing details about the gunman who killed eight people in a mass shooting at a fedex facility in indianapolis..now, almost 24-hours later..

Investigators are releasing information on the victims..

Darryl forges is in indianapolis with the latest.

?nats?

Police scanner audio: "suspect description: short, white male, wearing a hat.

Has a machine gun currently in front of the building."

19-year-old brandon hole has been identified as the gunman who killed eight people and wounded several others at a fedex facility in indianapolis late thursday night before taking his own life..deputy chief craig mccartt indianapolis metropolitan police: "fedex officials have confirmed that mr. hole was an employee at the facility and he was last employed in 2020."

The fbi said it investigated hole last yaer after his mother told authorities about his potential for violence and that he might try to "commit suicide by cop."

Reporter: "if he was a former employee, what brought him back here last night specifically?"deputy chief craig mccartt indianapolis metropolitan police: "i wish we could answer that."federal investigators combing through evidence at hole's home..

Seizing items in the search for a motive..deputy chief craig mccartt indianapolis metropolitan police: "the work really begins trying to establish some of that and see if we can figure out some sort of motive in this, but we don't have that right now."

Now, for the fifth time during his presidency..president joe biden ordering flags to be flown at half-staff..president joe biden: "this has to end.

It's a national embarrassment.

It is a national 3 embarrassment what's going on.

And it's not always these mass shootings that are occurring..

Every single day!

Every single day!

There's a mass shooting in the united