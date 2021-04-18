G2 Rowing brings hundreds to Saint Joseph River for Summit City Sprints

Construction is complete.

Hundreds of rowers from across the midwest filled the saint joseph river at shoaff park this morning for a day of racing.fox 55's drew fry gives us a look into the sights and sounds of the g-2 rowing association's first annual summit city sprints.

Phs: this is our april summit city sprints, it is the first annual sprint, and it's a full- on regatta.

We have 450 athletes that have come from 7 different teams and they are competing on our rivers.jl: here in fort wayne and really in the state of indiana, there's not as many high school rowing teams, and so it's really cool to just see, and at first kind of feel like you're not having much of a community around you, but then all of a sudden all these people come here from all these different states.ch: people have been kind of trapped in their homes for a long time now, and being able to be out in the river, be out in the sunshine...phs: these are athletes, they're competitors, and so they haven't had a chance to compete because of the pandemic.

And being able to come and do this, they're happy just to be here.jl: it definitely is very encouraging and exciting to see everyone here and hear everyone cheer us on, even people we don't know.ch: i think it's going to grow, and i think we're going to see local colleges getting involved.phs: within the year, we're going to start fundraising for a formal rowing center that will be housed up on the st.

Joe river beside purdue fort wayne and near the coliseum bridge.

Jl: i plan on rowing with purdue.

That's a club sport, and so i hope to do that, and i'll definitely come by whenever i can to help volunteer and help run fort wayne's g2 regattas.

