University buildings burn as mountain fires rage across Cape Town

The mountain fire which started at a Rhodes Memorial restaurant and spread across the M3 highway in Cape Town then spread to the University of Cape Town Campus.

The fire resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of students.

Buildings across the campus have been affected with some buildings completely gutted.

Helicopters as well as fire crews on the ground responded to put out the fires.

Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, said the university management is on top of the situation, also stating they could not allow the students to remain on campus.

Plato also praised the residents of the City of Cape Town for their generous donations to the fire fighting efforts.